Sky Sports

Sky Talk: 18 month minimum term applies to new Sky Talk customers and to existing customers taking up Sky Line Rental. Compatible line required otherwise £20 connection charge may apply. Sky Talk is only available to customers paying by Direct Debit/continuous credit card mandate. Calls only packages not available to BT line rental customers with BT Basics or if outgoing calls are barred. Sky Line Rental required (£18.99 per month). Read our Codes of Practice for sales and marketing and premium rate/NTS services.
Sky Talk Evenings and Weekends Extra: UK calls to 01, 02 & 03 numbers only (excludes Channel Islands, indirect access, dial-up internet and 070 numbers). Inclusive UK landline calls last up to an hour, then charged at 14.65ppm at any time of day, or hang up and redial. Inclusive calls to 0845 and 0870 numbers last up to an hour, after which Sky's Access Charge (13ppm) and the owning operator's Service Charge applies or you can hang up and redial. Inclusive calls to UK Mobile (07) numbers last up to an hour, then are charged at 19.35p per minute during the day and 17p per minute during the evening, or hang up and redial. 070 Personal Numbering and 076 Paging charge-bands do not constitute UK Mobile. Subject to Acceptable Use Policy - see sky.com/talk
Sky Talk Anytime Extra: UK calls to 01, 02 & 03 numbers only (excludes Channel Islands, indirect access, dial-up internet and 070 numbers). Inclusive UK landline calls last up to an hour, then charged at 14.65ppm at any time of day, or hang up and redial. Inclusive calls to 0845 and 0870 numbers last up to an hour, after which Sky's Access Charge (13ppm) and the owning operator's Service Charge applies or you can hang up and redial. Inclusive calls to UK Mobile (07) numbers last up to an hour, then are charged at 19.35p per minute during the day and 17p per minute during the evening, or hang up and redial. 070 Personal Numbering and 076 Paging charge-bands do not constitute UK Mobile. A flat charge of 2p per minute applies to geographic landline calls to Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Irish Republic, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and USA (also includes calls to mobiles in Canada and USA) irrespective of the length of the call. A 22p connection fee applies to all international calls. Subject to Acceptable Use Policy - see sky.com/talk
Sky Talk International Extra: UK calls to 01, 02 & 03 numbers only (excludes Channel Islands, indirect access, dial-up internet and 070 numbers). Inclusive UK landline calls last up to an hour, then charged at 14.65ppm at any time of day, or hang up and redial. Inclusive calls to 0845 and 0870 numbers last up to an hour, after which Sky's Access Charge (13ppm) and the owning operator's Service Charge applies, or you can hang up and redial. Inclusive calls to UK Mobile (07) numbers last up to an hour, then are charged at 19.35p per minute during the day and 17p per minute during the evening, or hang up and redial. 070 Personal Numbering and 076 Paging charge-bands do not constitute UK Mobile. Inclusive international geographic landline calls to Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Canary Islands, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Irish Republic, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, USA (also includes calls to mobiles in Canada, Hong Kong and USA). Inclusive calls to 50 popular destinations last up to an hour after which standard Sky international rates apply, or you can hang up and redial. A 22p connection fee applies to all non-inclusive international calls. Subject to Acceptable Use Policy - see sky.com/talk