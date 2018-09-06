HD channels received depend on your Sky TV/HD subscription. BBC HD Channels, ITV HD (England & Wales only), Channel 4 HD, NHK World HD and RT HD are available without subscription.

Sky Entertainment: £20 per month (pm) with a new 18 month minimum term. Standard price applies when not signing up to a new minimum term or outside of minimum term. Standard price: £25pm.

Sky TV Subscription: From £20pm. Sky Box Office and Sky Store costs extra. Sky News and Pick TV are available without subscription; Pick TV, Channel 4, Channel 5, 5 USA and 5* require a viewing card. Sky box and set-up required.

Sky Sports: Sky Sports channels available in 1, 2 or 3 channels or get all channels with the Complete Sports Pack. From £18 - £28 extra per month. Content depends on channels chosen. If you have 1, 2 or 3 channel, you may swap the channels once every 31 days. 31 days' notice to cancel. Main Event channel is a bonus channel showing live content from the other Sky Sports channels at the same time as it is available on such channels. Only available with the Complete Sports Pack.

If you subscribed to both Sky Sports and Sky Cinema prior to 18 July 2017, any change to your Sky TV subscription or current sports package will result in a price increase on your Sky Cinema subscription.

Sky Sports in HD: £6pm on top of your sports subscription if you take 1, 2 or 3 channels or the Complete Sports Pack.

Sky Sports or Cinema on a contract: Requires new minimum term on your Sky TV subscription. You must keep Sky Sports for the duration of your minimum term, unless you also add Sky Cinema on a contract, in which case your contract will end and you will enter a new contract for all your TV services (Sky TV, Sports and Cinema).

Sky Cinema comparison: Comparison against online movie subscription services without Sky Cinema using top 100 from UK box office over 12 months. See sky.com/blockbusters

Sky Q Experience: Provides same Sky TV channels as main Sky TV subscription on another box. To receive Sky HD channels on your Sky Q Experience box you need a Sky HD box and the HD pack. If you have home broadband, your Internet-enabled Sky boxes must be connected to your router if we’ve provided the equipment you need to connect (E.g. an On Demand connector). Sky Q Experience includes Sky Go Extra at no extra cost. Sky Go terms apply.

Smart Series Link: Records your chosen series then the next and subsequent series in order. Unavailable on some older Sky HD boxes.

Remote Record / Series Link: Use sky.com or a compatible device. Requests require up to 30 minutes notice before start of programme. Series Link for compatible Sky+HD and Sky Q boxes only.

Dolby Digital 5.1: Available on many programmes. Compatible home cinema system required.

Sky Kids app: Available at no extra cost with the Sky Kids pack. UK, Ireland & the EU where eligible - see sky.com/streamintheEU. Selected content available to stream and download on demand at no extra cost via 3G/4G/Wi-Fi (charges may apply). To download content you also need Sky Multiscreen, Sky Q Experience, or Sky Go Extra (£5 extra a month). Available on two registered compatible tablets. Available on up to 4 registered compatible tablets. Downloaded content deleted from device 48 hours after viewing starts or no later than 30 days after download. Compatible device and software requirements at www.sky.com/help, and the App Store or Google Play Store. App features vary by device.